Humaima Malick comes under fire for sharing bold pictures

In the glamorous world of showbiz, Humaima Malick is a known face as the actor amassed huge following for her engaging roles in hit drama and films.

Famous for her charismatic, and bold personality, Raja Natwarlal star, made a lasting impression, securing her position in top tier showbiz stars. Through her acting talent and stunning beauty, she has established herself as a prominent celebrity.

Humaima lately faced heat after being seen wearing revealing attire in viral pictures. The new clicks show her wrapped in bathrobe. She paired it with a jacket and pictures were said to be from salon.

As Malick wooed fans with lively personality, the pictures did not sit well with Pakistanis who raise questions about her attire.