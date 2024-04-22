Pakistan honors Iranian president with renaming of Islamabad Highway to Iran Avenue

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has changed the name of Eleventh Avenue to Iran Avenue.

The Eleventh Avenue in capital has been named Iran Avenue as per the federal government’s decision. Earlier, federal cabinet approved the change of name on the CDA summary through circulation.

The development comes as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Pakistan along with high level delegation on officials visit.

Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada along with senior civil and military officials received Iranian President in Pakistan.

President Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacred at a meeting in Islamabad today discussed ways and means to promote bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire Pakistani nation welcomes the visit of the Iranian President saying it is the first visit of a head of a state after the general elections in Pakistan.

The Iranian President expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded to him.