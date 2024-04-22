FM Ishaq Dar defends Pakistani govt's decision to restrict social platform X

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's caretaker setup restricted access to social media platform X, former Twitter, two months back, and incumbent authorities apprised court about the ban.

As social media users in country of 240 million reported problems using microblogging platform, the country's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar defended the move to restrict access to social site.

Dar linked Twitter restricted access with national interests of Pakistan, as the senior politician compared the situation to TikTok in the United States, where the government is threatening to ban the app unless it cuts ties with its Chinese parent company due to data security concerns.

Minister questioned why it is acceptable for other countries to ban certain apps while Pakistan's ban on Twitter is questioned.

Last week, Sindh High Court gave one week ultimatum to government to lift the ban, which was imposed by the interior ministry in the name of national security, public order, and the nation's integrity.

The court lamented lack of reasons provided by the ministry for the ban and its failure to follow established protocols for restricting harmful content being shared on site.

X, the social giant owned by Elon Musk, said it is working with the relevant authorities in the country regarding their concerns.