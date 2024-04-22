FM Ishaq Dar defends Pakistani govt's decision to restrict social platform X

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's caretaker setup restricted access to social media platform X, former Twitter, two months back, and incumbent authorities apprised court about the ban.
As social media users in country of 240 million reported problems using microblogging platform, the country's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar defended the move to restrict access to social site.
Dar linked Twitter restricted access with national interests of Pakistan, as the senior politician compared the situation to TikTok in the United States, where the government is threatening to ban the app unless it cuts ties with its Chinese parent company due to data security concerns.
Minister questioned why it is acceptable for other countries to ban certain apps while Pakistan's ban on Twitter is questioned.
Last week, Sindh High Court gave one week ultimatum to government to lift the ban, which was imposed by the interior ministry in the name of national security, public order, and the nation's integrity.
The court lamented lack of reasons provided by the ministry for the ban and its failure to follow established protocols for restricting harmful content being shared on site.
X, the social giant owned by Elon Musk, said it is working with the relevant authorities in the country regarding their concerns.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
