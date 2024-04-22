PM Shehbaz, President Raisi discuss ways to boost Pak-Iran ties, cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation.

PM Sharif noted that Raisi's visit was significant as the first by a head of state after Pakistan's general elections, expressing the nation's warm welcome to Iranian President.

Iranian President thanked Prime Minister for the hospitality. Two leaders also agree on joint efforts to deal with terrorism in the region. Promotion of Pak-Iranm tade ties also came on table during discussion.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also interacted with President Raisi to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments, and global issues. Both emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to peace and constructive dialogue for addressing regional challenges.

President Raisi received a warm welcome at the Prime Minister House, where he was greeted by Prime Minister Sharif and given a red-carpet welcome with a guard of honor presented by a contingent of the Pakistan Army, accompanied by the anthems of Islamabad and Tehran.