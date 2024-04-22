PM Shehbaz, President Raisi discuss ways to boost Pak-Iran ties, cooperation

Two sides agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism
ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation.
PM Sharif noted that Raisi's visit was significant as the first by a head of state after Pakistan's general elections, expressing the nation's warm welcome to Iranian President.
Iranian President thanked Prime Minister for the hospitality. Two leaders also agree on joint efforts to deal with terrorism in the region. Promotion of Pak-Iranm tade ties also came on table during discussion.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also interacted with President Raisi to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments, and global issues. Both emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to peace and constructive dialogue for addressing regional challenges.
President Raisi received a warm welcome at the Prime Minister House, where he was greeted by Prime Minister Sharif and given a red-carpet welcome with a guard of honor presented by a contingent of the Pakistan Army, accompanied by the anthems of Islamabad and Tehran.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
