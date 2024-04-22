Atif Aslam receives hug from fan girl during concert (VIDEO)

Fans girls often develop intense feelings for musicians for emotional connection and idiolization and now a fan races to the stage to hug Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.
The heartwarming scene held at a concert at the "Let's Vibe" concert held at the Basundhara Cricket Ground in Bangladesh, where rockstar Atif Aslam was surprised when a fan rushed onstage to hug him.
Despite the unexpected move, the Doorie singer maintained his composure, as he returned the hug with a smile and exchanged a few kind words before the fan was escorted back to the crowd.
The clip of the rare incident garnered praise for Atif Aslam's gracious handling of the situation, with many applauding his respectful and empathetic response toward emotional fangirl.
This incident is not the first time Atif Aslam won hearts.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
