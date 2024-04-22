Search

Atif Aslam receives hug from fan girl during concert (VIDEO)

Web Desk
11:01 AM | 22 Apr, 2024
Atif Aslam receives hug from fan girl during concert (VIDEO)
Fans girls often develop intense feelings for musicians for emotional connection and idiolization and now a fan races to the stage to hug Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.

The heartwarming scene held at a concert at the "Let's Vibe" concert held at the Basundhara Cricket Ground in Bangladesh, where rockstar Atif Aslam was surprised when a fan rushed onstage to hug him.

Despite the unexpected move, the Doorie singer maintained his composure, as he returned  the hug with a smile and exchanged a few kind words before the fan was escorted back to the crowd.

The clip of the rare incident garnered praise for Atif Aslam's gracious handling of the situation, with many applauding his respectful and empathetic response toward emotional fangirl. 

This incident is not the first time Atif Aslam won hearts.

