Suzuki Alto latest price update for Pakistanis April 2024

LAHORE - The all new Alto is a highly efficient performance car with 660cc engine, becoming the top choice for car buyers in Pakistan where petrol prices have surged to record high.

It provides comfort driver with spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and storage accessories. All new alto 660 cc is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.

The aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives vibrant look to the Suzuki Alto. The door panels are aesthetically designed door and sharp design gives the car a lively appearance.

It features a three-cylinder petrol engine. Whether you are driving through streets full of traffic or cruising up the highway, this highly fuel-efficient engine provides you with the power, reliability and fuel economy.

Suzuki Alto is available in four variants – Alto VX, Alto VXR, Alto VXR-AGS and Alto VXL-AGS.

Suzuki Alto Price in Pakistan from April 2024

The price of Alto VX stands at Rs2,331,000 while the price of Alto VXR stands at Rs2,707,000. Similarly, the Alto VXR-AGS is available at Rs2,894,000 and Alto VXL-AGS Rs3,045,000 in April 2024.