Suzuki Alto latest price update for Pakistanis April 2024

LAHORE - The all new Alto is a highly efficient performance car with 660cc engine, becoming the top choice for car buyers in Pakistan where petrol prices have surged to record high.
It provides comfort driver with spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and storage accessories. All new alto 660 cc is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.
The aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives vibrant look to the Suzuki Alto. The door panels are aesthetically designed door and sharp design gives the car a lively appearance.
It features a three-cylinder petrol engine. Whether you are driving through streets full of traffic or cruising up the highway, this highly fuel-efficient engine provides you with the power, reliability and fuel economy.
Suzuki Alto is available in four variants – Alto VX, Alto VXR, Alto VXR-AGS and Alto VXL-AGS.
The price of Alto VX stands at Rs2,331,000 while the price of Alto VXR stands at Rs2,707,000. Similarly, the Alto VXR-AGS is available at Rs2,894,000 and Alto VXL-AGS Rs3,045,000 in April 2024.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
