Pakistan

Ahmad Aziz Tarar appointed Punjab's secretary information, DGPR

03:40 PM | 23 Apr, 2024
LAHORE – The Punjab government has appointed senior officer Ahmad Aziz Tarar as secretary of Information and Culture Department, besides assigning him additional charge of Director General, Public Relations, Punjab.

The provincial government has issued notification regarding the appointment of Tarar, who is also member of Planning & Development Board.

The development comes after Danyal Saleem Gilani was transferred from the post of secretary information.

“MR. DANYAL SALEEM GILANI (Information Group/BS-19), Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Information & Culture Department is hereby transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department, Government of the Punjab, for further orders,” reads the notification.

Furthermore, Rubina Afzal has been transferred from the post of Director General, Public Relations, Punjab.

She has been directed to “report to her parent Department, i.e. Directorate General of Public Relations, Punjab, for further orders”.

Ahmad Aziz Tarar has been appointed DGPR Punjab “for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier,” said the notification.

Ahmad Aziz Tarar appointed Punjab's secretary information, DGPR

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Gold price dip by Rs7,800 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 23 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

