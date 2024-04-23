Ahmad Aziz Tarar appointed Punjab's secretary information, DGPR

LAHORE – The Punjab government has appointed senior officer Ahmad Aziz Tarar as secretary of Information and Culture Department, besides assigning him additional charge of Director General, Public Relations, Punjab.
The provincial government has issued notification regarding the appointment of Tarar, who is also member of Planning & Development Board.
The development comes after Danyal Saleem Gilani was transferred from the post of secretary information.
“MR. DANYAL SALEEM GILANI (Information Group/BS-19), Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Information & Culture Department is hereby transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department, Government of the Punjab, for further orders,” reads the notification.
Furthermore, Rubina Afzal has been transferred from the post of Director General, Public Relations, Punjab.
She has been directed to “report to her parent Department, i.e. Directorate General of Public Relations, Punjab, for further orders”.
Ahmad Aziz Tarar has been appointed DGPR Punjab “for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier,” said the notification.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
