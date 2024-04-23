Ahmad Aziz Tarar appointed Punjab's secretary information, DGPR

LAHORE – The Punjab government has appointed senior officer Ahmad Aziz Tarar as secretary of Information and Culture Department, besides assigning him additional charge of Director General, Public Relations, Punjab.

The provincial government has issued notification regarding the appointment of Tarar, who is also member of Planning & Development Board.

The development comes after Danyal Saleem Gilani was transferred from the post of secretary information.

“MR. DANYAL SALEEM GILANI (Information Group/BS-19), Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Information & Culture Department is hereby transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department, Government of the Punjab, for further orders,” reads the notification.

Furthermore, Rubina Afzal has been transferred from the post of Director General, Public Relations, Punjab.

She has been directed to “report to her parent Department, i.e. Directorate General of Public Relations, Punjab, for further orders”.

Ahmad Aziz Tarar has been appointed DGPR Punjab “for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier,” said the notification.