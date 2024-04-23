LUMS holds third Practicum Showcase Conference

Search

Pakistan

Web Desk
03:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2024
LAHORE - The Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education (SOE) at LUMS recently held its third Practicum Showcase Conference. During the event, the capstone projects of LUMS MPhil Education Leadership and Management students were displayed. These projects were the result of collaborative work done over a semester with partner organizations. 

The conference had a turnout of over 500 participants, including faculty members, MPhil students, LUMS senior administration, representatives from partner organizations, and experts from the education sector. Dr. Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor of LUMS, praised the students' work, stating, "The work that the students at the School of Education have done is quite amazing. They have partnered with school leaders and education providers in the country. This is the heart of the philosophy at SOE, which is to combine knowledge and practice with the view of changing Pakistan's education landscape."

The one-day conference featured a gallery of presentations and startups completed by students in various fields, including themes of pedagogy, inclusive education, leadership, educational technology, art education, community development, early childhood education, and vocational education. The conference also included multiple panel discussions focusing on critical issues within the education sector and possible practical solutions.

Addressing the audience on inclusive education in Pakistan, the keynote speaker, Mr. Richard Geary, Founder and Director of Programs at Family Educational Services, shared, "Pakistan is a land of opportunities because there's so much that needs to get done, and there's nothing to stop you from doing it. If you've got the will and are creative, you'll find those who will support you and make it possible."

Dr. Tayyaba Tamim, Dean of the Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education, emphasized the importance of strategic industry partnerships. She said, "Our work with partner organizations and institutes is how we explore innovative solutions. Challenges related to Pakistan's educational landscape cannot be tackled in silos. Industry partnerships address the disconnect between university research and practice within the schools. SOE collaborates with different institutions, and students work with them on live issues. That's how we combine practice and research."

