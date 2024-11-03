Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab bans entering of heavy vehicles in Lahore amid rising smog levels

LAHORE – The Punjab government has made a major decision to control the smog in Lahore.

According to Punjab government, heavy transport vehicles will be banned from entering Lahore district on Friday and Sunday nights.

On other days, large vehicles will be allowed to enter the city according to specified timings.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Department has issued a notification regarding vehicle entry.

It is noteworthy that the average smog level in the provincial capital has crossed dangerous limits, with Lahore’s air quality index reaching 1173.

Earlier, the Punjab government announced a week-long holiday for primary school students in Lahore. The closure, effective from November 4 to November 9, aims to protect young children from the dangers posed by the alarming levels of air pollution.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took decision as officials assessed the ongoing smog crisis that has left Lahore as the most polluted city in the world, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring over 1000. The situation has raised serious health concerns, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children.

Lahore Schools for primary students close for one week amid record toxic smog

E-paper

