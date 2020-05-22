Juma-tul-Wida being observed today with religious solemnity, strict SOPs

ISLAMABAD - Juma-tul-Wida, last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan is being observed today across the country with religious solemnity and strict implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) agreed between the government and the religious scholars in wake of threat posed by coronavirus.

Juma-tul-Wida has a special significance since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan.

All the provincial governments have been directed to make sure implementation on the SOPs during the congregation of Friday and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

Meanwhile, International day of Al-Quds is also being observed today to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Banners and posters have been put on display to highlight the plight of Palestinian people.