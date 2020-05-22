Juma-tul-Wida being observed today with religious solemnity, strict SOPs

Web Desk
12:14 PM | 22 May, 2020
Juma-tul-Wida being observed today with religious solemnity, strict SOPs
Share

ISLAMABAD - Juma-tul-Wida, last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan is being observed today across the country with religious solemnity and strict implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) agreed between the government and the religious scholars in wake of threat posed by coronavirus.

Juma-tul-Wida has a special significance since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan.

All the provincial governments have been directed to make sure implementation on the SOPs during the congregation of Friday and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

Meanwhile, International day of Al-Quds is also being observed today to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Banners and posters have been put on display to highlight the plight of Palestinian people.

More From This Category
Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul Fitr 2020 with ...
09:07 AM | 24 May, 2020
PM Imran for celebrating Eid in different manner ...
01:09 AM | 24 May, 2020
51 stranded Pakistanis leaves Cairo for Islamabad
10:16 PM | 23 May, 2020
Pakistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 on Sunday
10:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
Pakistan announces Rs1 million compensation for ...
05:03 PM | 23 May, 2020
97 passengers including three children, 26 women ...
04:50 PM | 23 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr