Web Desk
03:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2019
PM Imran inaugurates first Science & Technology Park at NUST
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to transform Pakistan into a knowledge economy by equipping the youth with the latest technologies.

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating Pakistan's First National Science and Technology Park at National University of Science and Technology in Islamabad on Monday, the PM said a task force headed by Dr Atta-ur-Rehman is giving advice to the government to achieve the objective of knowledge economy.

Khan assured the public that the government will give special emphasis to the science and technology, education and future technologies to unleash the potential of the youth. Equipping the youth with the latest technologies will help create immense opportunities for them, he hoped.

The premier also assured to provide every possible support to the university to take forward this project. He said this model will also be replicated in other institutions as well.

Khan was all praise for the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for always giving special emphasis to the education.

He urged the students to follow the life and teachings of holy Prophet (PBUH) to become future leaders. 

Imran Khan also advised them to make struggle part of their life and never be demoralized by the failures. He said the history only remembers those who work for the humanity.

Referring to the philanthropy of Bill Gates, Imran Khan said he is a great man who is spending his money for the welfare of humanity. He said Bill Gates is also providing funds to Pakistan for polio eradication.

