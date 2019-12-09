1 killed, 8 injured in Sargodha train-truck collision
Web Desk
03:33 PM | 9 Dec, 2019
1 killed, 8 injured in Sargodha train-truck collision
Share

SARGODHA – A Lahore bound train collided with a dumper truck near Sargodha on Monday, killing the assistant driver and injuring eight passengers. 

The vehicle collided with the moving 123-Up Sargodha Express while crossing the track near Nishtarabad Railway Station. After which, the train derailed from the track.

Receiving the information about the accident, the security personnel arrived at the scene and launched rescue process. Moreover, assistance from crane was also taken for early clearance of the area.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the incident. He has directed the administration to provide the injured with best medical care, seeking a report from the administration about the accident.

Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

