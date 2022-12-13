Areeba Habib showers love on Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla
Breaking barriers and complimenting the artist of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging but Areeba Habib's kind comments are winning hearts online.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry on Bigg Boss was so loved that they continue to be a craze among their fans, even after the latter's sudden demise. The 'Bigg Boss 13' famed Shehnaaz is trying her best to cope with her loss and keep Shukla's memory alive.
On Shukla's 42nd birthday, Shehnaaz posted clicks remembering him and the Jalan star made sure to shower love on Gill's heartwarming post.
Earlier, Shukla's death had sent a shock wave across the internet. He was 40. The actor suffered a massive heart attack and died in his sleep. He was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital. The late actor was cremated in Oshiwara on September 3.
On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to be released in 2023.
Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on his ... 03:15 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
SidNaaz fans were left teary-eyed when Shehnaaz Gill remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla at midnight and shared an ...
