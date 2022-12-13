Zara Noor Abbas raises eyebrows with latest selfie
Share
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas rose to fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks.
The Ehd e Wafa star is known to be a statement-maker who believes in bringing quintessential things to the table. This time was the same case.
While everyone is opting for AI Lensa images in k-town, Zara went ahead and posted her selfie where she flaunted her bare skin and showed how she is struggling with breathing.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas has been praised for his performance in drama serial Badshah Begum.
Written by Saji Gul, the star-studded drama has been produced by Rafay Rashdi and directed by Khizer Idrees.
Zara Noor Abbas to dazzle fans with stunning ... 05:34 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas rose to fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks. One ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – November 28, 202208:00 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Argentina face Croatia in FIFA World Cup semi-final today05:00 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
- PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway03:20 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022