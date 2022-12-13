Zara Noor Abbas raises eyebrows with latest selfie
04:11 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas raises eyebrows with latest selfie
Source: Zara Noor Abbas (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas rose to fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks. 

The Ehd e Wafa star is known to be a statement-maker who believes in bringing quintessential things to the table. This time was the same case.

While everyone is opting for AI Lensa images in k-town, Zara went ahead and posted her selfie where she flaunted her bare skin and showed how she is struggling with breathing.

On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas has been praised for his performance in drama serial Badshah Begum.

Written by Saji Gul, the star-studded drama has been produced by Rafay Rashdi and directed by Khizer Idrees.

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas rose to fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Shoaib Malik ‘puts separation rumours with Sania Mirza to rest’
04:39 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

