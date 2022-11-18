Zara Noor Abbas to dazzle fans with stunning dance performance
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas rose to fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks. 

One of the most awaited dance performances by the Ehd e Wafa actor wowed the audience at Toronto’s 8th HUM Awards.

Needless to say, Zara lit up the stage with her incredible dance performance. Now, fans are hyped up as Kashmir 8th HUM Awards 2022 is coming to screens very soon.

On the work front, Zara Noor Abbas has been praised for his performance in drama serial Badshah Begum

Written by Saji Gul, the star-studded drama has been produced by Rafay Rashdi and directed by Khizer Idrees.

Zara Noor Abbas amuses fans with a hilarious ... 06:05 PM | 16 Nov, 2022

Dabbling in diverse roles alongside proving her versatility, Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas is a charmer who has left ...

