Syed Shafaat Ali leaves fans rolling with laughter with new video
Actor and comedian Syed Shafaat Ali have made himself well-known with his hilarious impersonations of politicians and celebrities.
While he has been in the media industry for quite some time, with a popular program like GEO TV's BNN under his belt, the Nehar actor shares his take on the popular poem "Baby Shark".
Mimicking Abrar ul Haq's famous comments on the cute rhyme, Ali's take on "Baby Shark" being sung by different musicians is just way too on point
On the work front, Syed Shafaat Ali was praised for his performance in the drama serial Nehar co-starring Saboor Aly and Areeba Habib.
