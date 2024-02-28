Search

ad
PakistanWeather

Quetta Weather Update: Rain, storm to lash parts of Balochistan 

01:42 PM | 28 Feb, 2024
Quetta Weather Update: Rain, storm to lash parts of Balochistan 

A westerly wave has hit country's southwestern region, bringing devastating rains that wreak havoc in Gwadar and parts of Balochistan.

People in the Quetta will also witness rain and chilly weather under new weather conditions.

Met Office, in its advisory, said partly cloudy weather is expected in parts of the province with rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) are likely in Gawadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Dalbandin, Chaghi, Noshki, Panjgur, Turbat, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah during evening/night.

Quetta temperature today

The mercury was recorded at around 11°C at noon. Humidity was recorded at around 75 percent in the city. Winds blew at 5km/h.

Quetta Air Quality

Quetta's air quality was recorded at 102, which is Unhealthy.

Sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern areas.

Cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in northern/southern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall in last 24 hours

Jiwani 137, Gawadar 125, Sibbi, Pasni 02, Quetta (Samungli 02), Khuzdar 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 01.

Islamabad Weather Update: Rain to lash capital as new westerly wave enters Pakistan

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:42 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Quetta Weather Update: Rain, storm to lash parts of Balochistan 

12:47 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Amir thanks CM Maryam for taking action over misbehaviour with his ...

10:46 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Balochistan govt declares emergency in Gwadar after record rainfall

10:22 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan, Asad Umar, other PTI leaders acquitted in vandalism case

10:01 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Two homeless men sleeping on footpath run over by 'drunk driver' in ...

09:28 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

US again shoots down allegations of meddling in Pakistani politics

Most viewed

09:57 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Woman police officer saves blasphemy suspect from violent mob in ...

02:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

RDA DG Saif Anwar’s dance video goes viral

09:03 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Maryam Nawaz makes history as first woman chief minister

09:29 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Pakistani stage actor Tahir Anjum injured in attempt on life 

12:21 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Another PIA flight attendant slips away in Canada

05:50 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Nine Pakistanis injured in fire at UAE warehouse

Advertisement

Latest

01:42 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Quetta Weather Update: Rain, storm to lash parts of Balochistan 

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282 282.25
Euro EUR 303.1 306.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.6 355.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181.1 183.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.1 209.1
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.61 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.5 59.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.15 209.15
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 28th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: