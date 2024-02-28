Quetta Weather Update: Rain, storm to lash parts of Balochistan 

A westerly wave has hit country's southwestern region, bringing devastating rains that wreak havoc in Gwadar and parts of Balochistan.
People in the Quetta will also witness rain and chilly weather under new weather conditions.
Met Office, in its advisory, said partly cloudy weather is expected in parts of the province with rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) are likely in Gawadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Dalbandin, Chaghi, Noshki, Panjgur, Turbat, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah during evening/night.
The mercury was recorded at around 11°C at noon. Humidity was recorded at around 75 percent in the city. Winds blew at 5km/h.
Quetta Air Quality
Quetta's air quality was recorded at 102, which is Unhealthy.
Sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.
Pakistan's Weather Outlook
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern areas.
Cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in northern/southern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall in last 24 hours
Jiwani 137, Gawadar 125, Sibbi, Pasni 02, Quetta (Samungli 02), Khuzdar 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 01.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
