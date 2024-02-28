Quetta Weather Update: Rain, storm to lash parts of Balochistan 

A westerly wave has hit country's southwestern region, bringing devastating rains that wreak havoc in Gwadar and parts of Balochistan.

People in the Quetta will also witness rain and chilly weather under new weather conditions.

Met Office, in its advisory, said partly cloudy weather is expected in parts of the province with rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) are likely in Gawadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Dalbandin, Chaghi, Noshki, Panjgur, Turbat, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah during evening/night.

Quetta temperature today

The mercury was recorded at around 11°C at noon. Humidity was recorded at around 75 percent in the city. Winds blew at 5km/h.

Quetta Air Quality

Quetta's air quality was recorded at 102, which is Unhealthy.

Sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern areas.

Cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in northern/southern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall in last 24 hours

Jiwani 137, Gawadar 125, Sibbi, Pasni 02, Quetta (Samungli 02), Khuzdar 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 01.