Uae Introduces New 100 Dirham Banknote With Enhanced Security Features

ABU DHABI – The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has introduced a new 100-dirham banknote, designed with modern security features and a sleek new look.

Unlike older banknotes, the new version is made from polymer instead of paper, making it more durable and eco-friendly. It also includes advanced anti-counterfeiting technologies such as Spark Flow Dimensions and KINEGRAM Colors, which help prevent fraud.

The note features a red-toned design, with the historic Umm Al Quwain Fort on the front and Fujairah Port and Etihad Rail on the back, symbolizing the UAE’s rich history and modern infrastructure.

To improve accessibility, the note includes Braille markings, allowing visually impaired individuals to identify its value easily.

The Central Bank of the UAE has confirmed that the existing 100-dirham notes will remain valid, and both versions can be used for transactions.