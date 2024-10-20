Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Adiala Jail rejects PTI claims, reveals Imran Khan’s menu

Adiala Jail Rejects Pti Claims Reveals Imran Khans Menu

RAWALPINDI – Adiala jail authorities have denied claims made by PTI regarding the alleged mistreatment of former prime minister Imran Khan, while revealing the luxurious menu of meals provided to him in prison.

The menu disclosure followed PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan’s remarks about Imran Khan’s treatment in Adiala jail after meeting him there, where he has been incarcerated for over a year.

Gohar alleged that Imran was being held in harsh conditions, with no electricity for five days and no access to newspapers or TV for two weeks. He also claimed Imran was allowed only two and a half hours outside his cell daily and condemned the “ill-treatment,” calling it a violation of his constitutional rights.

In response, Adiala jail officials issued a statement asserting that Imran Khan is receiving all entitled facilities under B-Class jail rules, including uninterrupted electricity, regular meals, and exercise opportunities.

They highlighted that his meals are specially prepared by a professional cook, featuring items such as coffee, chia seeds, local chicken, and mutton.

The authorities further noted that Imran’s health is regularly monitored, with three daily medical checkups by in-house doctors and a recent confirmation of his well-being by PIMS doctors. They dismissed claims of isolation and inadequate treatment as “baseless,” emphasizing that all security and legal protocols are being followed.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates – 20 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.65 279.35
EUR EUR 300.95 303.70
GBP GBP 360.40 363.90
AED AED 75.25 75.90
SAR SAR 73.55 74.10
AUD AUD 185.25 187.50
BHD BHD 730.70 738.70
CAD CAD 201.65 204.05
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 40.29 40.69
HKD HKD 35.37 35.72
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.87 906.37
MYR MYR 64.13 64.73
NZD NZD 170.21 178.21
NOK NOK 25.65 25.95
OMR OMR 715.20 723.70
QAR QAR 76.24 76.94
SGD SGD 210.75 212.75
SEK SEK 26.46 26.76
CHF CHF 318.90 321.70
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 2.56 2.61

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search