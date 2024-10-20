Adiala Jail rejects PTI claims, reveals Imran Khan’s menu

RAWALPINDI – Adiala jail authorities have denied claims made by PTI regarding the alleged mistreatment of former prime minister Imran Khan, while revealing the luxurious menu of meals provided to him in prison.

The menu disclosure followed PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan’s remarks about Imran Khan’s treatment in Adiala jail after meeting him there, where he has been incarcerated for over a year.

Gohar alleged that Imran was being held in harsh conditions, with no electricity for five days and no access to newspapers or TV for two weeks. He also claimed Imran was allowed only two and a half hours outside his cell daily and condemned the “ill-treatment,” calling it a violation of his constitutional rights.

In response, Adiala jail officials issued a statement asserting that Imran Khan is receiving all entitled facilities under B-Class jail rules, including uninterrupted electricity, regular meals, and exercise opportunities.

They highlighted that his meals are specially prepared by a professional cook, featuring items such as coffee, chia seeds, local chicken, and mutton.

The authorities further noted that Imran’s health is regularly monitored, with three daily medical checkups by in-house doctors and a recent confirmation of his well-being by PIMS doctors. They dismissed claims of isolation and inadequate treatment as “baseless,” emphasizing that all security and legal protocols are being followed.