Smoke-emitting vehicles to face ban in Lahore

In a bid to curb environmental pollution, authorities in Lahore have taken decisive action to ban smoke-emitting vehicles from the city's roads. The Traffic Squad of the environment department has initiated stringent measures by setting up checkposts at various locations across Lahore.
Teams from the provincial environment department have commenced crackdown operations, targeting vehicles deemed detrimental to the environment. At entry and exit points of the city, these teams are actively seizing offending vehicles and issuing challans to those emitting chemical substances into the atmosphere.
The crackdown doesn't stop there. Vehicles found to have deteriorated engines will face immediate seizure, further emphasizing the zero-tolerance approach toward pollution.
Ali Ijaz, the head of the Environment Traffic Squad, highlighted that the emissions from commercial vehicles particularly warranted attention due to their significant contribution to pollution levels.
In essence, the ban on smoke-emitting vehicles heralds a pivotal moment in Lahore's environmental trajectory, marking a decisive stride towards sustainability and resilience in the face of mounting ecological challenges. Through concerted action and unwavering determination, authorities pave the way for a greener and more livable Lahore.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
