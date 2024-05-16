Smoke-emitting vehicles to face ban in Lahore

In a bid to curb environmental pollution, authorities in Lahore have taken decisive action to ban smoke-emitting vehicles from the city's roads. The Traffic Squad of the environment department has initiated stringent measures by setting up checkposts at various locations across Lahore.

Teams from the provincial environment department have commenced crackdown operations, targeting vehicles deemed detrimental to the environment. At entry and exit points of the city, these teams are actively seizing offending vehicles and issuing challans to those emitting chemical substances into the atmosphere.

The crackdown doesn't stop there. Vehicles found to have deteriorated engines will face immediate seizure, further emphasizing the zero-tolerance approach toward pollution.

Ali Ijaz, the head of the Environment Traffic Squad, highlighted that the emissions from commercial vehicles particularly warranted attention due to their significant contribution to pollution levels.

In essence, the ban on smoke-emitting vehicles heralds a pivotal moment in Lahore's environmental trajectory, marking a decisive stride towards sustainability and resilience in the face of mounting ecological challenges. Through concerted action and unwavering determination, authorities pave the way for a greener and more livable Lahore.