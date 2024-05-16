Search

Smoke-emitting vehicles to face ban in Lahore

04:43 PM | 16 May, 2024
Smoke emitting vehicle ban in Lahore

In a bid to curb environmental pollution, authorities in Lahore have taken decisive action to ban smoke-emitting vehicles from the city's roads. The Traffic Squad of the environment department has initiated stringent measures by setting up checkposts at various locations across Lahore.

Teams from the provincial environment department have commenced crackdown operations, targeting vehicles deemed detrimental to the environment. At entry and exit points of the city, these teams are actively seizing offending vehicles and issuing challans to those emitting chemical substances into the atmosphere.

The crackdown doesn't stop there. Vehicles found to have deteriorated engines will face immediate seizure, further emphasizing the zero-tolerance approach toward pollution.

Ali Ijaz, the head of the Environment Traffic Squad, highlighted that the emissions from commercial vehicles particularly warranted attention due to their significant contribution to pollution levels.

In essence, the ban on smoke-emitting vehicles heralds a pivotal moment in Lahore's environmental trajectory, marking a decisive stride towards sustainability and resilience in the face of mounting ecological challenges. Through concerted action and unwavering determination, authorities pave the way for a greener and more livable Lahore.

06:13 PM | 16 May, 2024

Pakistan to host West Asia Baseball Cup 2024

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 May, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 16 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

