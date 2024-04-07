Durefishan Saleem shares beautiful photos from Umrah journey

Durefishan Saleem has been captivating audiences lately with her beauty, elegance, and versatility.

She has delivered a series of successful performances in dramas such as "Kaisi Ter Khudgarzi," "Jaisay Aapki Marzi," "Ishq Murshid," and the recently concluded "Khaie," where her acting was highly praised.

Currently, she is enjoying a peak in her career and has established herself as one of the top leading ladies in the drama industry.

Grateful for her success, she attributes it to the blessings of Allah and the support of her fans. Presently, she is in Makkah to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan.

Durefishan shared some stunning pictures wearing a hijab, accompanied by her friends, who joined her on her Umrah journey.

She offered the Jumma tul Wida and shared images from the Holy Mosque.