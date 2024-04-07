Durefishan Saleem shares beautiful photos from Umrah journey

Durefishan Saleem has been captivating audiences lately with her beauty, elegance, and versatility.
She has delivered a series of successful performances in dramas such as "Kaisi Ter Khudgarzi," "Jaisay Aapki Marzi," "Ishq Murshid," and the recently concluded "Khaie," where her acting was highly praised.
Currently, she is enjoying a peak in her career and has established herself as one of the top leading ladies in the drama industry.
Grateful for her success, she attributes it to the blessings of Allah and the support of her fans. Presently, she is in Makkah to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan.
Durefishan shared some stunning pictures wearing a hijab, accompanied by her friends, who joined her on her Umrah journey.
She offered the Jumma tul Wida and shared images from the Holy Mosque.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
