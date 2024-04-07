Security forces gun down two terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – The security forces gunned down two terrorists during an operation in North Operation on Sunday, said ISPR.

According to the ISPR, during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan district, there was an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

The security forces targeted terrorist hideouts effectively, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. Weapons and explosive materials were also recovered from the terrorists.

The ISPR stated that a sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, while Pakistan's security forces are determined to eradicate terrorism from the country.