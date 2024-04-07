Security forces gun down two terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – The security forces gunned down two terrorists during an operation in North Operation on Sunday, said ISPR.
According to the ISPR, during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan district, there was an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.
The security forces targeted terrorist hideouts effectively, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. Weapons and explosive materials were also recovered from the terrorists.
The ISPR stated that a sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, while Pakistan's security forces are determined to eradicate terrorism from the country.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.