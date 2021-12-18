Quetta blast leaves one dead, nine wounded
QUETTA – At least one person was killed and nine others, including women and children, were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Quetta’s Qandhari Bazaar on Saturday.
Police and rescue personnel said the IED was planted on a motorcycle. The blast also damaged four vehicles and nearby shops.
A spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said that an investigation into the incident was under way and evidence was being collected from the crime scene.
"Terrorists involved in this coward[ly] act of terrorism against innocent women and children will be brought to justice very soon," he said.
The spokesperson said that terrorist organisations disturbing Balochistan's peace will be dismantled and their supporters and facilitators would be brought to justice.
A spokesperson for Quetta's Civil Hospital said that six injured people were brought to the hospital and one of them succumbed to his wounds.
Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident and directed the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.
"Terrorists are enemies of peace and they will never be forgiven," he said.
Bizenjo said that protection of lives and properties of people was government's responsibility and it would go to any extent to ensure peace in Balochistan.
He directed the Balochistan Police chief to boost security in the province and prevent such incidents in the future. He offered his sympathies to the families of the victims.
