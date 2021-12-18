Pakistani FM welcomes GCC secretary general for OIC meeting on Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf in the capital city on Saturday as Pakistan is hosting an top diplomats from the Muslim world on neighbouring Afghanistan.
During the meeting, issues of common interest including the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country came under discussion.
FM Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the continued well-being of the Afghan people. He underlined that the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers would provide an opportunity to consider practical and concrete steps to help address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.
On Pakistan-GCC relations, Qureshi and the visiting dignitary expressed their desire to further strengthen cooperation to forge a comprehensive partnership, with renewed focus on promotion of bilateral trade and business relations. They agreed to cooperate closely to conclude Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement at the earliest.
Pakistan and GCC have long-standing fraternal relations, which are rooted firmly in common religion, shared values and culture. This is the maiden visit to Pakistan of the GCC Secretary General who assumed office in February 2020.
