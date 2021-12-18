Pakistani FM discusses bilateral ties, Afghan situation with counterpart from Bosnia & Herzegovina

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Dr Bisera Turkovic on the sidelines of 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office, views were exchanged on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and issues of regional importance, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Extending a warm welcome to the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina on her visit to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the fraternal nature of relations between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina. He said the remarkable goodwill between the two countries needed to be translated into tangible outcomes, particularly in the fields of trade, defence and high-level exchanges.

Qureshi apprised Foreign Minister Turkovic on the latest situation in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan had been continuously drawing the attention of the international community to the economic challenges faced by the people of Afghanistan and called for immediate humanitarian assistance. He underscored the importance of unfreezing the assets of Afghanistan.

The foreign minister emphasized the importance of promoting mutual collaboration through the mechanisms of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and Joint Trade Committee (JTC).

Pleased to welcome Foreign Minister @BiseraTurkovic to Pakistan for the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the @OIC_OCI on Afghanistan.

🇵🇰 🇧🇦 #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/OGpkKLNaiI — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 18, 2021

Foreign Minister Turkovic expressed her gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their enormous support to the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina. She appreciated the initiative of Pakistan to host the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. The visiting foreign minister briefed the foreign minister of Pakistan on the latest political developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan remained fully committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which was of crucial importance for peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Turkovic invited Foreign Minister Qureshi to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina at his earliest convenience.