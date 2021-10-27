Covid-19: Pakistan reports 516 new infections, 13 deaths in a day
ISLAMABAD − At least 13 people died of the novel disease while 516 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,405 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,270,322.
Pakistan conducted a total of 38,430 in last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.34 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,445.
Statistics 27 Oct 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,430
Positive Cases: 516
Positivity %: 1.34%
Deaths : 13
Patients on Critical Care: 1445— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 27, 2021
Around 717 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,217,935.
As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 23,982.
As many as 468,401 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 439,450 in Punjab, 177,646 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,777 in Islamabad, 33,211 in Balochistan, 34,450 in Azad Kashmir and 10,387 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 12,902 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,555 in Sindh, 5,729 in KP, 938 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 355 in Balochistan and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
