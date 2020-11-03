Pakistan strongly condemns terror attack in Vienna
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the attack in central Vienna that killed at least two people and injured more than a dozen others.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Twitter said: "We extend our deepest condolences & sympathies to families of victims & wish a speedy recovery to those injured”.
#Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Central #Vienna on Monday night,resulting in loss of precious lives & wounding many more.
We extend our deepest condolences & sympathies to families of victims & wish speedy recovery to those injured.1/2@MFA_Austria— Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 3, 2020
"Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," they added.
#Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. 2/2— Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 3, 2020
Multiple gunmen attacked six locations in central Vienna starting outside the main synagogue that leaves two people dead and injuring other 14. Austria called the incident “repulsive terror attack”.
The synagogue and office buildings at the same address had been closed at the time of the attack.
