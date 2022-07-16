Zarnish Khan sets internet on fire with new bold photos
Ishq Zahenaseeb star Zarnish Khan has solidified her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful personality.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 27-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in a short span of time.
The De Ijazat actor is unapologetic when it comes to her fashion choices. Her latest stylish clicks have become the talk of the town. Donning an uber chick look, Zarnish posted the sizzling selfies on Instagram.
On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran.
