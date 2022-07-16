Zarnish Khan sets internet on fire with new bold photos
Web Desk
04:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Zarnish Khan sets internet on fire with new bold photos
Source: Zarnish Khan (Instagram)
Share

Ishq Zahenaseeb star Zarnish Khan has solidified her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful personality.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 27-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in a short span of time.

The De Ijazat actor is unapologetic when it comes to her fashion choices. Her latest stylish clicks have become the talk of the town. Donning an uber chick look, Zarnish posted the sizzling selfies on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran. 

Zarnish Khan entertains fans with new viral video 05:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and ...

More From This Category
Singer Salman Ahmed served notice for criticising ...
02:20 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Watch: Ameer Gilani wishes speedy recovery to ...
12:38 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah denies reports of her ...
10:01 AM | 16 Jul, 2022
Indian rapper Badshah showers praise on Asim ...
12:15 AM | 16 Jul, 2022
Hasan Raheem and Abdullah Maharvi drop a new ...
11:06 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Yumna Zaidi receives praises from fellow artists ...
11:48 PM | 15 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zarnish Khan sets internet on fire with new bold photos
04:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr