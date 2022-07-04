Zarnish Khan entertains fans with new viral video
Share
Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful personality.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 27-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in a short span of time.
This time around, the Ishq Zahenaseeb star was spotted indulging in fun attics in a viral behind the scene video. The aforementioned video shows Zanrish passing time with a fun round of Yassu Panju during breaks between takes.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran.
Watch – Zarnish Khan channels Bollywood's ... 05:42 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan has jumped on the bandwagon to show her admiration for Bollywood iconic character Geet, ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Merub Ali’s cute interaction with Sarah Khan’s daughter wins over ...07:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
-
- Punjab plans free electricity for those who consume up to 100 units06:28 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani scientist wins international competition on cutting carbon ...06:09 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022