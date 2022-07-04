Zarnish Khan entertains fans with new viral video
05:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Source: Zarnish Khan (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful personality.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 27-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in a short span of time.

This time around, the Ishq Zahenaseeb star was spotted indulging in fun attics in a viral behind the scene video. The aforementioned video shows Zanrish passing time with a fun round of Yassu Panju during breaks between takes.

On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran. 

