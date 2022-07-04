Zarnish Khan entertains fans with new viral video

Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful personality.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 27-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in a short span of time.

This time around, the Ishq Zahenaseeb star was spotted indulging in fun attics in a viral behind the scene video. The aforementioned video shows Zanrish passing time with a fun round of Yassu Panju during breaks between takes.

On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran.