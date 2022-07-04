Pakistani scientist wins international competition on cutting carbon emission

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani microbiologist Dr. Wasim Sajjad has won the Global Idea Market Competition by presenting the use of microalgae technology to eliminate carbon dioxide.

The assistant professor of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) presented his scientific research paper to the Future Earth and Belmont Forum through a presentation.

The scholar stated Future Earth and Belmont Forum aims to cut chemical usage and promote more recycled organic matters. He mentioned that growing trends of global warming are already evident and which will escalate further in the coming decades.

Dr Sajjad maintained that carbon dioxide is responsible for more than half of all greenhouse gases due to the world's dependence on fossil fuels.

He presented his research in Idea Market Competition for Carbon Eradication SRI 2022 which is a joint initiative of international organisations in which scientists and researchers from all over the world participated every year.

This year, the Forum was organised in South Africa from 20 to 24 June 2022 while it also occurred at different locations in different regions to bring together global scientists, policymakers and researchers to find strategies and solutions to curb major challenges specifically climate change.

Dr. Wasim said that the South Asian country needs to focus on new technologies for improving the biotechnology sector to address environmental challenges.