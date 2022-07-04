Amar Khan’s new bold photos set internet on fire

05:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Amar Khan’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Source: Amar Khan (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Amar Khan has slowly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry due to her beautiful looks and great acting skills.

Being one of the most stylish celebrities, the Bela Pur Ki Dayan actor's style statement is always on point and fashion enthusiasts are looking forward to what the diva has in store. 

This time around, Amar set the temperature soaring as she dazzled in a sparkly red gown with a full glammed look complimenting her fashionista vibe.

"Lights,Camera,Action!! ❤️???? Stylist with sleepless nights @amnaniazi81 Co stylist with day mares if that was a word @faizruh Makeup hair @iamazeemabbasi", captioned the Dum Mastam actor.

The daughter of veteran actor Fareeha Jabeen has bagged numerous roles portraying diversity and complex characters. She debuted in acting with a 2017 short film, Chashm-e-Num. 

On the work front, Amar Khan starred in the popular film, Dum Mastam, released on Eid-ul-Fitr, opposite Imran Ashraf. The project scored 5.6 on IMDb Ratings.

