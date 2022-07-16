Pakistan slashes air, railway fares in a relief to commuters
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways and the national flag carrier announced a 10 percent reduction in the fares for economy class travel following the reduction in prices of petroleum products.
Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique announced the relief as passengers demanded a reduction in ticket prices.
The minister said a 10 percent discount would be given on the fares of both the economy class of Pakistan Railways and domestic flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
Saad Rafique said the cut in railway and airfares would come into effect from July 16 at midnight which would remain valid for the next month.
He also mentioned requesting private airlines to cut fares for domestic flights following a drop in global oil prices.
The development comes a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced a reduction of Rs40.54 per liter in the price of diesel and Rs18.50 per liter to relief masses.
PM Shehbaz slashes petrol prices by Rs18.5 as ... 10:59 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Thursday and announced the slashing of ...
The premier said the government was also fulfilling its promise of passing on the benefit of any decrease to the consumers.
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan slashes air, railway fares in a relief to commuters04:54 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
-
- PAKvSL: Shaheen Afridi on fire as SriLanka collapse to 222 in first ...03:51 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
- US issues record low number of visas in last two years03:16 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
-
- Singer Salman Ahmed served notice for criticising state institutions02:20 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
- Watch: Ameer Gilani wishes speedy recovery to Mawra Hocane in ...12:38 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah denies reports of her arrest in Türkiye10:01 AM | 16 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022