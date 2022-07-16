Pakistan slashes air, railway fares in a relief to commuters
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways and the national flag carrier announced a 10 percent reduction in the fares for economy class travel following the reduction in prices of petroleum products.

Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique announced the relief as passengers demanded a reduction in ticket prices.

The minister said a 10 percent discount would be given on the fares of both the economy class of Pakistan Railways and domestic flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Saad Rafique said the cut in railway and airfares would come into effect from July 16 at midnight which would remain valid for the next month.

He also mentioned requesting private airlines to cut fares for domestic flights following a drop in global oil prices.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced a reduction of Rs40.54 per liter in the price of diesel and Rs18.50 per liter to relief masses.

PM Shehbaz slashes petrol prices by Rs18.5 as ... 10:59 PM | 14 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Thursday and announced the slashing of ...

The premier said the government was also fulfilling its promise of passing on the benefit of any decrease to the consumers. 

