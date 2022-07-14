PM Shehbaz slashes petrol prices by Rs18.5 as part of relief measures for public
10:59 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz slashes petrol prices by Rs18.5 as part of relief measures for public
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Thursday and announced the slashing of petroleum products’ prices by Rs18.50 per litre as part of a series of measures to bring some relief to the public.

The new price of petrol will be Rs230.24 per litre while diesel will be available at Rs236 per litre from July 15.

In his address, the premier explained that the incumbent government jacked up fuel prices to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PM Shehbaz continued that they inherited a troubled economy, saying Imran Khan led government trampled on the agreement it had with the IMF and laid landmines for us.

Oil prices are now plummeting in international markets and we have got the chance to relief the distressed Pakistanis, he said, adding that the benefit of any further decline in international oil price will also be passed to the public.

PM mentioned that the government managed to reach an agreement with the IMF, crediting Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and his team for the effort.

Last month, the Sharif-led government announced a hike of Rs14.85 per litre in the price of petrol, taking the price to an all-time high of Rs248.74 per litre.

