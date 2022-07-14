Twitter back online after worldwide outage

Twitter back online after worldwide outage
Social media giant Twitter came back online after a worldwide outage that left social media users unable to log in or access the microblogging platform.

DownDetector, an online platform that tracks web outages, noted a spike among users around 8 a.m. ET and added that Twitter’s app, website, and server connection appeared to be affected by the problem.

Social media users flocked to other platforms and claimed that they were logged out of their accounts, with many encountering error messages instructing them to refresh the page.

The outage lasted nearly an hour, with users noting they were able to log back in around 9 a.m. ET while mostly affected users were from London and Birmingham in the UK, as well as New York and Los Angeles in the United States.

Twitter remained in limelight these days as the billionaire businessman Elon Musk backtracked on his plans to buy the microblogging platform.

