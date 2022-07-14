PTI’s Shehryar Afridi ousted as Kashmir Committee chairman through no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD – The Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir has passed the motion of no-confidence tabled against the committee chairman and leader of former ruling Shehryar Afridi.

The former Minister of State for Interior was voted out from the post of Kashmir Committee chairman during a meeting of the parliamentary committee today as a no-confidence motion was presented by PTI dissident Nawab Sher Wasir who pointed out Shehryar’s incompetency to garner results.

At least 16 members of the committee voted to remove the PTI leader as the committee chairman and the appointment of Basit Bukhari as the new chairman of the legislative body.

Meanwhile, no member of the Imran Khan-led party except ‘defectors’ attended the committee meeting.

Afridi recently hinted that the ‘imported government’ was planning his ouster as chairman from the legislative body.

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi issues threats to ... 10:27 AM | 15 Dec, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Chairperson Shehryar Khan Afridi is the recent name to be ...

The disgruntled politician also alleged that the Sharif-led incumbent government for colluding with the Indian government for ‘Kashmir tradeoff’.

Slamming the previous chairman, Afridi also took on Maulana Fazlur Rehman who remained chairman for an extended period of time.