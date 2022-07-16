Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir unfollow each other on Instagram

Pakistan's beloved stars Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have made their way to headlines once again as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Earlier, the Sinf e Aahan actress changed her name and reverted back to Sajal Aly. The couple's alleged separation had triggered a wave of panic, curiosity and devastation among their massive fan following.

Ahad has previously removed personal pictures with Sajal from his account and only pictures and videos from their projects together remain. Now, the duo have unfollowed each other.

However, the Ishq e Laa actor has not yet removed pictures with the Hum Tum actor or his mother Samra Raza Mir but she has unfollowed him.

Speculation have begun that the reason behind Sajal - Ahad divorce is the latter's bold scenes in Netflix series Resident Evil. Neverthless, the duo has maintained silence on the matter with no public statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

Back in 2020, Sajal and Ahad tied the knot two years ago in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dubai with their close friends and family.

On the work front, Sajal Aly has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.

However, Ahad Raza Mir made headlines for after he was seen in bold and provocative scenes in Netflix's original project Resident Evil.