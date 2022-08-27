Pakistan Army chief vows not to rest until rehabilitation of each flood affectees

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited flood-affected areas and inquired about the well-being of local people affected by the flash floods, the military media wing said Saturday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the top commander went to flood relief and medical camps established at Goth Sadoori, Lakhra, and Lasbela and interacted with flood affectees.

COAS also met armed forces personnel busy in relief operations and appreciated their efforts in service of men, women, and children in distress.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff visited flood-affected areas of Balochistan. COAS went to Flood Relief & medical camps established at Goth Sadoori, Lakhra, Lasbela & inquired about local people affected by floods

ISPR while quoting the top commander said “The safety and well-being of our countrymen come first and we won’t rest until each one of flood affected is not only reached but rehabilitated, no matter how much effort is required”.

COAS called Pakistani people a priority, adding that we won’t spare any effort to assist them in this difficult time.

He also directed to utilize all available resources to assist the civil administration for the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in flood-affected areas. “We must reach out to our brothers and sisters in need without waiting for orders and help them overcome this natural calamity,” Gen Bajwa stressed.

On Friday, COAS Bajwa reached the port city of Karachi, where he was briefed about the flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and response measures to help the flood victims.

Pakistan Army accelerated its relief efforts for flood victims as the government declared a national emergency due to rain-induced floods that have killed more than 900 people, including 343 children.

According to the military’s media wing, a total of 5,487 ration packs and over 1,200 tents have been distributed among families affected by the flooding.

Sindh and Balochistan remained the worst-hit regions as the abnormal increase in rainfall generated flash floods across the country.