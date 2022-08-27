Army deployed to assist provinces in flood relief activities
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has authorized deployment of army troops to assist the provincial governments in relief and rescue operations in the calamity-hit areas.
The Ministry of Interior in a statement said that the deployment of Army troops has been approved under the Article-245 of the constitution of Pakistan.
The troops are being deployed in pursuant to the requests made by all the provincial governments in wake of the emergency situation due to torrential rains and floods.
This year’s unseasonably heavy rains unleashed a disastrous situation in large parts of the country as over five million people have been affected by ravaged floods in different ways.
The countrywide death toll has surged to 1,000 while more than 1,450 were injured in multiple incidents. Reports said that nearly 500,000 people are staying in relief camps after their house were swept away by floods.
