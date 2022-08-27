Karachi woman arrested for blackmailing daughter-in-law with indecent photos

11:03 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
Karachi woman arrested for blackmailing daughter-in-law with indecent photos
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – Federal Investigation Agency arrested a woman for allegedly blackmailing her former daughter-in-law with her some inappropriate photos and videos in the largest city of Pakistan.

The action was taken by the cybercrime cell of the agency on a complaint filed by the victim, whose indecent videos were filmed by her former husband before their divorce.  

The alleged suspect and another woman had sent the objectionable content to the victims and her sister.

The complainant alleged that her former mother-in-law wanted to obtain some benefits by blackmailing her through these indecent videos and photos.

The prime suspect has been sent to jail on completion of her physical remand while raids are being conducted for another suspect, who had shared the videos. 

