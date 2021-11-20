Professor accused of raping, blackmailing college students arrested in Multan
Web Desk
10:24 AM | 20 Nov, 2021
Professor accused of raping, blackmailing college students arrested in Multan
Share

MULTAN – Law enforcers in Multan arrested a college teacher who had allegedly raped his students and blackmailed them with video clips.

Reports quoting police officials said a student approached local cops against Professor Salman who had abused her. The complainant mentioned that the accused lured her for increasing the numbers in exams and he has been blackmailing her with the videos he had made during the sexual assault.

Police further added that the accused was employed in a private college as a teacher and was apprehended during a raid at his residence.

It also emerged that he did not only blackmail the complainant as other students also came forward with similar complaints about the video clips. Cops also asked the other victims to come forward and register cases against the accused. 

Rawalpindi school teacher arrested for raping ... 06:54 PM | 18 Nov, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a school teacher for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl at a ...

A case was lodged on the complaint of a victim while further investigations are underway.

More From This Category
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 319 new infections, 7 ...
09:52 AM | 20 Nov, 2021
Pakistan again lifts ban on TikTok after ...
09:28 AM | 20 Nov, 2021
Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years ends
12:27 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
COAS Bajwa urges global help for crisis-hit ...
08:09 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
‘Un-Islamic’ – Pakistan drops chemical ...
07:24 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
Lahore police raise fine for one-way traffic rule ...
07:01 PM | 19 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Reactions continue to pour in after comedian Vir Das exposes real face of India
08:45 AM | 20 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr