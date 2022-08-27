ISPR rejects reports of Pakistan Army’s separate account for flood relief donations
RAWALPINDI – The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has rejected reports of a setting up a separate account of Pakistan Army for flood relief donations.
The military’s media wing in a statement said, “There is only one Federal Govt account for flood relief donations, already announced by Govt of Pakistan. There is no separate account of Pakistan Army for flood Relief donations”.
Calling all such accounts fake, ISPR has asked people to be aware of such fake appeals.
A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had appealed to the countrymen including overseas Pakistanis, philanthropists and organizations to donate money in the relief fund for the help of flood affected people.
The donations can be deposited in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund 2022 Account No.'G-12164'.
Federal Information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement that death toll from devastating floods has reached above 1,000 across the country, with Balochistan and Sindh are worst-affected regions.
Reports said that over 500,000 people were affected by the floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains as thousands are forced to take shelter at relief camps after their houses were washed away by rising floodwater.
Army deployed to assist provinces in flood relief ... 10:26 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has authorized deployment of army troops to assist the provincial governments ...
