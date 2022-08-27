‘The light .. is coming’ – Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in latest clicks

01:08 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Source: Alia Bhatt (Instagram)
NEW DELHI – Bollywood queen and mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has showed her baby bump in latest videos and photos during promotion of their film Brahmastra.

A video circulating on Instagram shows her posing with her hubby Ranbir Kapoor during an event and the couple looks adorable as Alia wears pink top with black jeans.

The Gangu Bai also shared a couple of photos on her Instagram, showing the baby bump. She also revealed that she is just two weeks away from welcoming her “light”.

“the light .. is coming!(In just two weeks),” she captioned the post.

As she shared the photo, her millions of followers flooded the comment section, oozing love for her.

The popular B-town couple tied the knot in April this year and announced the pregnancy news through an Instagram post in June.

On the professional front, the parents-to-be will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

