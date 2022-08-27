Former Imam-e-Kaaba gets 10-year jail for slamming 'concerts, mixed gatherings' in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI – A court in Saudi Arabia has awarded ten-year imprisonment to a former imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Sheikh Saleh al-Talib, after he reportedly slammed the policies of the ruling family.

The Specialised Criminal Appeals Court in Riyadh sentenced the former Imam-e-Kaaba to prison after it overturned a previous acquittal, a London-based news portal Middle East Eye reported.

Sheikh Saleh was first arrested by Saudi authorities in 2018 without giving any reason. However, it comes after he delivered a sermon against concerts and mixed gathering being arranged by the kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority.

His arrest also came when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman kick started his driver to reform Saudi society in a bid to diversity the country’s oil-dependent economy.

A few days ago, a court in the kingdom sentenced a woman social media activist to jail for 30 years for reportedly criticizing the Royal family.