First day matches decided in Sports Board Punjab Open Tennis Championship
Web Desk
03:16 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
First day matches decided in Sports Board Punjab Open Tennis Championship
Share

LAHORE – The first day matches were played in the Sports Board Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2022 here at the Punjab International Tennis Stadium Nishtar Park Sports Complex Lahore.

In the first round matches, Shahrukh Hussain beat M Akash 8-2, Hassan Riaz beat Farhan Qureshi 8-3, Rana Humayun beat Syed Shams I’d din 8-0, Saif ul Aziz beat Zain Butt 8-3, Amza Jawad beat Waqar Younis 8-1, Bilal Asim beat Ahmad Khan 8-0, Aakif Hussain beat Zaeem ghafoor 8-2, Sikhander Hayyat beat Syed M Makaeel 8-1 and Ahmad Waqas Basit beat Ahmad Adnan 8-5. In the boys U-18 first round, Raahim Khan beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-2, Zain Saeed beat M Safin Khan 6-4, Abubakar Talha beat M Hammad Shahid 6-1 and Asad Zaman beat Moavia Butt 6-0.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik lauded the international-standard tennis facility at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex. "I am thankful to Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi for their all-out support for the betterment of tennis especially the junior development in Pakistan.

"The courts are of high quality, where international tennis tournaments can be organized in a befitting manner. The Sports Board Punjab Open Tennis Championship is the inaugural event at this great tennis facility and hopefully, the Asian Junior Tennis Tournament will be conducted here soon. I am also hopeful that this international-standard tennis academy will also produce world class juniors, which will represent the country in junior Grand Slams," Malik added.

More From This Category
SCCI assures all-out support to PFF NC for ...
04:05 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s decision is ‘game-changer ...
03:42 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Ushna guides Pakistan to Billie Jean King Cup win ...
02:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Hasan Ali replaces injured Wasim Jr ahead of Asia ...
10:16 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Wasim Jr's injury scares Pakistan ahead of Asia ...
03:09 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Watch: Indian players catch up with injured ...
10:05 AM | 26 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘The light .. is coming’ – Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in latest clicks
01:08 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr