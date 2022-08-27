SCCI assures all-out support to PFF NC for football revival

LAHORE – Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee Chairman Haroon Malik met with the officials of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and discussed in detail the matters regarding revival of football in Pakistan.

The three-member PFF Normalization Committee delegation was being led by Haroon Malik while its other two members were Haris Azmat and Shahid Niaz Khokhar. They met with SCCI officials Sheikh Zohaib Rafiq, Qasim Malik and the exporters.

During the meeting, Haroon and the SCCI members vowed to discover new avenues for the development of football in Pakistan. The SCCI officials assured the NC Chairman of their all-out support and it was decided to keep in touch to reach to a development plan that will help in reviving football in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistani footballers and officials are now geared up for their national duties soon after the ban on Pakistan football was lifted by the FIFA. It was all made possible due to sincere efforts of PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik and former IPC Minister Fehmida Mirza and others.

Now the PFF Normalization Committee has not only launched “FIFA Connect ID” Program in order to conduct the PFF Elections in a free, fair and transparent manner but also committed to give due recognition to Pakistani football across the world. With this “FIFA Connect ID” Program, the players’ information will be available to all the football playing nations connected with the FIFA through this program. Pakistani footballers can be picked up through this program by any renowned football club of the world, and they will earn good name, fame and money for them and their country.

On the other hand, the PFF NC also started the football activities in the country with preparing and sending Pakistan women football team for SAFF Women Football Championship to be held in Nepal from September 7. Not only this, the PFF NC has also started the selection process to form the national senior football team for the upcoming assignments.

According to PFF NC Chairman, Pakistani players will get due rights and they will now earn more than their expectations even in the national tournaments while they will also get opportunity to play in the renowned football leagues of the world that will fully transform them as players as well as earners of better bread and butter. With such revolutionary steps being taken by PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik, future of Pakistan football and footballers seems quite bright.