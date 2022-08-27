Ushna guides Pakistan to Billie Jean King Cup win against Turkmenistan
LAHORE – Sensational Ushna Suhail has guided Pakistan women tennis team to a thrilling 2-1 win against Turkmenistan in the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly known as FedCup).
According to information made available on Saturday, with the 2-1 win against Turkmenistan, Pakistan finished second in the Pool B and will now play Sri Lanka for the 3rd/4th position in the Asia-Oceania Group II. The women in green have good prospects to win the tie as they are performing very well in the prestigious tournament as evident from their victory against strong Turkmenistan team.
Pakistan were off to a good start when Ushna defeated Aisha Bikbulatova by 6-0, 2-6, 6-3 in the opening singles of the tie against Turkmenistan to provide his side a 1-0 lead. Ushna had to face stiff challenge against her opponent. After winning the first set at 6-0, her opponent changed her strategy, playing slice and chip shorts, forcing the Pakistani champion to commit unforced errors. Ushna could not reduce her fast pace, aggressive strokes and lost the second set 2-6. Then Ushna seemed to have adjusted with a different strategy, reducing her pace and holding her serve to win the third and decisive set 6-3.
However in the second singles, Turkmenistan’s Anastasiya Azimbayeva had to face tough resistance from Pakistan’s Sarah Ibrahim Khan before winning the crucial match by 6-3, 6-4. In the crucial doubles match, the pair of Ushna Suhail and Sarah Ibrahim Khan proved very hot for the Turkmenistan pair of Anastasiya Azimbayeva and Bahar Toymyradova and outsmarted them with a score of 6-1, 6-1 to help Pakistan register a 2-1 thrilling triumph.
Earlier, Pakistan women played well against hosts Tajikistan and outclassed them by 3-0. But they couldn’t start their Billie Jean King Cup well against Mongolia, who overwhelmed them by 3-0. The Pakistan women tennis team also includes three more players Noor Malik, Mehak Khokhar and Esha Jawad while Sara Mansoor is a non-playing captain of the national tea.
