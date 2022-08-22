Watch: Iqra Aziz’s adorable reaction over prediction about children
KARACHI – Pakistani power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have cemented their position as the best celebrity couple to document their luxurious life.
They couple is blessed with princely-looking son, Kabir, and they often share heartwarming videos with their kid setting examples for many of their fans and followers.
This time around, Iqra shared a hilarious video of trying a game that predicts about number of children someone will have.
The video, shared by her on Instagram Stories, starts with a question: “How many children will you have?”
Later, a counting meter with two box “boys” and “girls” starts running and ends up with a stunning prediction that the gorgeous actress will have ten girls and ten boys.
The prediction left the 24-year-old celebrity surprised and dropped her jaws as can be seen giving an adorable reaction to it.
Aziz is widely appreciated for the role of Ajiya in Suno Chanda. Aziz was last seen in the romantic series Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 portraying Mahi opposite Feroze Khan.
The adorable couple tied the knot back in 2018 with an amazing proposal made by Yasir Hussain that went viral.
