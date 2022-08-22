US condoles death of Pakistani soldiers in Azad Kashmir road mishap
ISLAMABAD – The US has expressed condolence over the death of Pakistan Army troops in a road accident in the Bagh district of Azad Kashmir.
“The U.S. Mission in Pakistan sends its deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of the Pakistani soldiers who passed away from the tragic road accident near Shaujabad this weekend. We send our best wishes to those injured and hope for their speedy recovery,” the official tweet reads.
Nine Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Sunday and several injured after the vehicle carrying them tumbled into a ravine, the military's media wing said.
The incident reportedly occurred near Shujaabad on Sunday morning, when the truck, part of a military convoy, was heading towards Mang Bajri.
Inter-Services Public Relations said the injured were evacuated to Combined Military Hospital Rawalpindi.
Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of all martyrs were offered at Mangla garrison. Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and military officials attended the funeral prayer.
The remains of the martyrs will be sent to their native towns and buried with full military honours, ISPR said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss the human lives in an accident to a military vehicle.
In a statement, the premier said the nation salutes to the martyred sons, who were performing their duties while defending the motherland.
