PIA announces cut in China fare for Pakistani students

02:06 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced ten percent discount in airfare on flights between Pakistan and China for students.

Pakistan students will be able to get tickets on discount rates for the two weekly flights on Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad routes.

The students who are returning to Pakistan from China after completing their education could immediately avail the offer

It is recalled that a large number of Pakistani students enrolled in the Chinese universities are stranded in homeland following Covid-19 travel restrictions and still waiting for permission to join back their classes.  

The national carrier had resumed its passenger flights between the two neighbouring countries after a hiatus of six months as airports in Beijing and Xian had been closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

