PIA announces cut in China fare for Pakistani students
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced ten percent discount in airfare on flights between Pakistan and China for students.
Pakistan students will be able to get tickets on discount rates for the two weekly flights on Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad routes.
The students who are returning to Pakistan from China after completing their education could immediately avail the offer
It is recalled that a large number of Pakistani students enrolled in the Chinese universities are stranded in homeland following Covid-19 travel restrictions and still waiting for permission to join back their classes.
The national carrier had resumed its passenger flights between the two neighbouring countries after a hiatus of six months as airports in Beijing and Xian had been closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
PIA launches special flights for Iraq to ... 10:55 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate seven special flights from Tuesday to ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- PIA announces cut in China fare for Pakistani students02:06 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- US condoles death of Pakistani soldiers in Azad Kashmir road mishap01:20 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Mohammad Hasnain replaces Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan squad for Asia ...12:58 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
-
- UAE announces to re-appoint ambassador in Iran after six-year chill11:28 AM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Floods in Balochistan leave Coke Studio’s 'Kana Yaari' singer Wahab ...09:39 AM | 22 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz, political fraternity condole Nayyara Noor's death05:29 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
- Celebrities mourn death of Nightingale of Pakistan Nayyara Noor04:40 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022