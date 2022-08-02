PIA launches special flights for Iraq to facilitate zaireen ahead of Ashura

10:55 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
PIA launches special flights for Iraq to facilitate zaireen ahead of Ashura
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate seven special flights from Tuesday to facilitate intending Zaireen to Najaf, Iraq for observance of Ashura-e-Muharram.

According to schedule, flights will operate from Karachi to Najaf. Connecting flights will also be arranged from other cities to facilitate pilgrims.

Special flights will continue till Sunday.

In Pakistan, the holy month of Muharram began on Sunday, July 31, while Ashura — Muharram 10 — will fall on Tuesday, August 9.

In a first, Kaaba gets new cover in the month of ... 03:10 PM | 30 Jul, 2022

MAKKAH – In accordance with the annual tradition, the cloth of the Holy Kaaba, Kiswa, was replaced by the staff ...

More From This Category
SAARC Journalist Forum’s Pakistan chapter ...
10:15 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
PML-N's Nazeer Chohan arrested for attacking PTI ...
09:24 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
Imran Khan-led PTI received prohibited funds, ...
08:52 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
Quetta Corps Commander among six feared dead as ...
10:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Imran Khan announces protest ahead of ECP ...
09:01 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz gave nod to Gen Bajwa for seeking ...
08:03 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eight models raped during music video shooting in Johannesburg
11:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr