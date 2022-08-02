PIA launches special flights for Iraq to facilitate zaireen ahead of Ashura
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate seven special flights from Tuesday to facilitate intending Zaireen to Najaf, Iraq for observance of Ashura-e-Muharram.
According to schedule, flights will operate from Karachi to Najaf. Connecting flights will also be arranged from other cities to facilitate pilgrims.
Special flights will continue till Sunday.
In Pakistan, the holy month of Muharram began on Sunday, July 31, while Ashura — Muharram 10 — will fall on Tuesday, August 9.
In a first, Kaaba gets new cover in the month of ... 03:10 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
MAKKAH – In accordance with the annual tradition, the cloth of the Holy Kaaba, Kiswa, was replaced by the staff ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- PIA launches special flights for Iraq to facilitate zaireen ahead of ...10:55 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
- SAARC Journalist Forum’s Pakistan chapter finalised10:15 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in ...10:04 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
- PML-N's Nazeer Chohan arrested for attacking PTI leaders in Lahore09:24 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Imran Khan-led PTI received prohibited funds, rules ECP08:52 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Syed Jibran recalls hilarious slap scene with Sajal Aly09:55 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Merub Ali reacts to brutal trolling over her weight10:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video07:26 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022