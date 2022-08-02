PIA launches special flights for Iraq to facilitate zaireen ahead of Ashura

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate seven special flights from Tuesday to facilitate intending Zaireen to Najaf, Iraq for observance of Ashura-e-Muharram.

According to schedule, flights will operate from Karachi to Najaf. Connecting flights will also be arranged from other cities to facilitate pilgrims.

Special flights will continue till Sunday.

In Pakistan, the holy month of Muharram began on Sunday, July 31, while Ashura — Muharram 10 — will fall on Tuesday, August 9.